World / Africa

French, Russian and Chinese firms compete to build Ghana’s first nuclear power plant

The West African country’s deputy director for power says a decision on the winning contractor is expected by December

21 May 2024 - 11:00
by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
An aerial shot of the city of Accra in Ghana at night. Picture: 123RF/wirestock
An aerial shot of the city of Accra in Ghana at night. Picture: 123RF/wirestock

Accra — Ghana will select by December a company to build its first nuclear power plant from contenders including France’s EDF, US-based NuScale Power and Regnum Technology Group, and China National Nuclear Corporation, an energy ministry official said.

South Korea’s Kepco and its subsidiary Korea Hydro Nuclear Power Corporation as well as Russia’s Rosatom were also competing for the contract expected to span the next decade, said Robert Sogbadji, deputy director for power in charge of nuclear and alternative energy.

“Cabinet will approve the final choice. It can be one vendor or two nations; it will depend on the financial model and the technical details,” Sogbadji told Reuters on Monday.

Ghana started considering building a nuclear power plant in the 1960s but the process was derailed by a coup. It revived the plan in 2006 with the International Atomic Energy Association’s assistance, after a devastating power crisis that year.

Sogbadji said 16 countries and companies had responded to the government’s request for vendors, but a technical team of state agencies led by the energy ministry narrowed it down to the current five nations.

Ghana, like other African countries, is increasingly looking to the possibility of nuclear power to close supply gaps in a continent where more than 600-million people lack access to electricity.

Burkina Faso and Uganda have both signed agreements with Russia and China to construct their first nuclear power plants. Kenya, Morocco and Namibia are also working to add nuclear to their energy mix.

SA, which operates the continent’s only nuclear plant, is looking to add 2,500MW  of power from the resource amid severe power shortages.

Sogbadji said Ghana aims to add about 1,000MW  of power from nuclear to its electricity mix by 2034.

The West African country, which is grappling with power outages, has 5,454MW of installed capacity, of which 4,483MW is available, according to its energy regulator.

Ghana — an oil, cocoa and gold exporting nation — expects nuclear power to become its base load for quicker and broader industrialisation while increasing energy exports to Benin, Ivory Coast and Togo, among others, through the West Africa Power Pool.

Sogbadji said the government has already secured a site with capacity to accommodate up to five reactors. He added that it would prefer a “build, own, operate and transfer” arrangement with room for local equity holding.

Reuters

Trafficking of radioactive material limited, IAEA data shows

Only a handful of cases recorded in 2023, says the UN nuclear watchdog
World
1 day ago

Robotics will help remove radioactive material from Cape Town scrapyard

An investigation is under way to determine the origin of the material, using the serial number on the container
National
1 week ago

UN watchdog seeks to repair tattered nuclear deal with Iran

The International Atomic Energy Agency chief hopes talks with senior officials will bolster the agency’s oversight
World
2 weeks ago

RICHARD WORTHINGTON: Proper integrated energy planning for SA is now urgent

Declining to implement integrated energy planning is betrayal of commitment to democratic governance
Opinion
2 weeks ago

West is on the edge of conflict among nuclear powers, Russia warns

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov says the US, UK and France’s support of Ukraine is extremely risky
World
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for ...
World / Middle East
2.
Iranian president killed in helicopter crash, ...
World / Middle East
3.
Israel tells ICJ that SA’s case makes mockery of ...
World
4.
Netanyahu was one of Israel’s most polarising ...
World / Middle East
5.
EXPLAINER: What’s next after arrest warrants ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

LUNGILE MASHELE: Don’t be like Germany — figure out our energy needs

Opinion / Columnists

NQOBILE XABA: The inherent lessons in harnessing technology

Opinion

Nuclear regulator approves timeline separation of Koeberg unit 1 and 2

National

LUNGILE MASHELE: A sound Integrated Resource Plan, but questions remain

Opinion / Columnists

NEWS ANALYSIS: Still more gaps than answers in IRP 2023 data

National

Experts say new energy plan is ‘wishful thinking’ and lacks ambition

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.