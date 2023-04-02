Politics

DA to fight ANC-EFF ‘doomsday coalition’

Official opposition hopes to persuade smaller parties to join hands to topple governing alliance

BL Premium
02 April 2023 - 18:34 Luyolo Mkentane and Thando Maeko

The DA hopes to persuade opposition parties in coalition talks before the 2024 general election to block the EFF, its “enemy number one”, from partnering with the governing ANC.

The DA is in a race against time to get smaller parties and possible newcomers to band together to topple the ANC, which is for the first time since 1994 facing huge electoral losses. The ANC lost up to 10% in just one vote in recent elections in urban centres. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.