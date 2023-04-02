The group had been expected to maintain its earlier decision to cut output by 2-million bpd until December
Scenes of jubilant delegates at the DA’s jamboree show the party is more ‘nonracial’ than the ANC
The finance minister has granted the utility an exemption from regulations that require SOEs to disclose expenditure that does not comply with the provisions of the act
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Public Service Pension Fund’s decision to reinvite those that tendered to compete for the same tender is found to be flawed
Sars and Treasury to announce tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Michael Cohen’s potential role follows 15-year arc from loyal defender to outspoken antagonist
This was a learning year for the local teams
Materials gathered from beehives could help to draw the microbial maps of cities
The DA hopes to persuade opposition parties in coalition talks before the 2024 general election to block the EFF, its “enemy number one”, from partnering with the governing ANC.
The DA is in a race against time to get smaller parties and possible newcomers to band together to topple the ANC, which is for the first time since 1994 facing huge electoral losses. The ANC lost up to 10% in just one vote in recent elections in urban centres. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DA to fight ANC-EFF ‘doomsday coalition’
Official opposition hopes to persuade smaller parties to join hands to topple governing alliance
The DA hopes to persuade opposition parties in coalition talks before the 2024 general election to block the EFF, its “enemy number one”, from partnering with the governing ANC.
The DA is in a race against time to get smaller parties and possible newcomers to band together to topple the ANC, which is for the first time since 1994 facing huge electoral losses. The ANC lost up to 10% in just one vote in recent elections in urban centres. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.