Volkswagen Golf GTI now packs 195kW, plus ChatGPT intelligence

From 2024 the Golf GTI gets a power upgrade and retouched looks. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Volkswagen Golf GTI has been enhanced from 2024 onwards, and at the heart of the spec-change is an even more powerful engine with 195kW, representing a 15kW improvement. Previously the max output was 180kW, but the torque output remains unchanged at 370Nm.
The latest evolutionary stage of its turbocharged engine now delivers the maximum torque at 4,590rpm, 290rpms earlier. Though sounding marginal, VW says the new mapping allows the GTI to get from standstill to 100km/h in 5.9 seconds, 0.5 seconds faster than the previous model’s 6.4 second dash.
A seven-speed DSG and electronic differential are standard equipment, as are steering-wheel pedals located behind the multifunction steering wheel. Top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h.
It's business as usual inside the sport cabin with red accents, capacitive buttons and now with a ChatGPT artificial intelligence assistant. Picture: SUPPLIED
The latest iteration has its looks sharpened through new LED Plus headlights and tail light clusters, and an illuminated Volkswagen badge. The latest generation of the IQ.Light LED matrix headlights are optional and boast 15% more range than before.
The standard fitment wheel design is the 17-inch Richmond alloys, optionally the 19-inch Queenstownalloy that evokes the five oval semicircles design of the classic Detroit wheel that debuted with the Mk V Golf GTI. Chrome-plated twin-pipe exhaust ports complete the look.
Inside there are sports seats with integrated head restraints and the distinctive GTI check pattern. Red decorative stitching is applied on the seats, centre armrest, floor mats and multifunction steering wheel. The enhanced Golf GTI is also available with the optional “Vienna leather package”.
The optional new 19-inch Queenstown alloy evokes the design of the classic Detroit wheel that debuted with the Mk V Golf GTI. Picture: SUPPLIED
Brushed stainless steel pedal caps, a black headliner and the enhanced cockpit pro digital displays, illuminated touch sliders for the climate control and volume control. The infotainment system is operated using a free-standing 32.8cm touch display now with ChatGPT artificial intelligence capability.
VWSA’s media and public relations manager Tebogo Losaba says the refreshed Golf GTI is still under investigation for SA introduction, but nothing is confirmed yet.
International Launch
Volkswagen Golf GTI now packs 195kW, plus ChatGPT intelligence
The hot hatch midlife update brings a power upgrade and modern innovations
The Volkswagen Golf GTI has been enhanced from 2024 onwards, and at the heart of the spec-change is an even more powerful engine with 195kW, representing a 15kW improvement. Previously the max output was 180kW, but the torque output remains unchanged at 370Nm.
The latest evolutionary stage of its turbocharged engine now delivers the maximum torque at 4,590rpm, 290rpms earlier. Though sounding marginal, VW says the new mapping allows the GTI to get from standstill to 100km/h in 5.9 seconds, 0.5 seconds faster than the previous model’s 6.4 second dash.
A seven-speed DSG and electronic differential are standard equipment, as are steering-wheel pedals located behind the multifunction steering wheel. Top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h.
The latest iteration has its looks sharpened through new LED Plus headlights and tail light clusters, and an illuminated Volkswagen badge. The latest generation of the IQ.Light LED matrix headlights are optional and boast 15% more range than before.
The standard fitment wheel design is the 17-inch Richmond alloys, optionally the 19-inch Queenstown alloy that evokes the five oval semicircles design of the classic Detroit wheel that debuted with the Mk V Golf GTI. Chrome-plated twin-pipe exhaust ports complete the look.
Inside there are sports seats with integrated head restraints and the distinctive GTI check pattern. Red decorative stitching is applied on the seats, centre armrest, floor mats and multifunction steering wheel. The enhanced Golf GTI is also available with the optional “Vienna leather package”.
Brushed stainless steel pedal caps, a black headliner and the enhanced cockpit pro digital displays, illuminated touch sliders for the climate control and volume control. The infotainment system is operated using a free-standing 32.8cm touch display now with ChatGPT artificial intelligence capability.
VWSA’s media and public relations manager Tebogo Losaba says the refreshed Golf GTI is still under investigation for SA introduction, but nothing is confirmed yet.
FIRST DRIVE: Stylish JAC T9 seems to have substance
Golf GTI fans in for a treat as VW unveils new model on May 31
Audi SA launches high-spec Urban Edition Q3 models
Hybrid Porsche 911 will debut on May 28
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.