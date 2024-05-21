Coronation’s earnings grow despite ‘anaemic’ SA equity market returns
Total assets under management increased 5% to R631bn
21 May 2024 - 08:41
Asset manager Coronation Fund Managers has grown assets under management and fund management earnings at the halfway stage despite SA equity market returns being “relatively anaemic”.
Revenue increased by 4.3% to R1.89bn in the six months ended March, while headline earnings per share increased to 200.5c from 6.2c a year ago, the company said in a statement on Tuesday...
