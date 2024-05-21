JSE slips as investors await US Fed minutes
Markets pulled back from their highs ahead of the federal open market committee minutes
21 May 2024 - 11:09
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, with global peers mixed as investors await minutes from the Federal Reserve recent monetary meeting.
Investors are also watching out for more commentary by Fed officials as the outlook for inflation and the timing of interest rate cuts are the dominant themes...
