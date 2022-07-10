×

Politics

New ANC Women’s League task team head says she won’t do Ramaphosa’s bidding

Maropene Ramokgopa, an adviser to President Cyril Ramaphosa, appointed to co-ordinate rebuilding of the nonfunctioning structures of the ANCWL

10 July 2022 - 18:01 Thando Maeko

The newly appointed co-ordinator of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) task team, Maropene Ramokgopa has dismissed claims that she, as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s adviser, was appointed to the position to do his bidding before the party’s internal leadership contest in December. 

As co-ordinator of the ANCWL task team, Ramokgopa has the task of ensuring that the structure is rebuilt. This comes after a panel headed by ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Thandi Modise this year recommended disbanding the Women’s League because it was found to have no functioning branches, regions and provincial structures in most provinces...

