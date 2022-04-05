New test for Ramaphosa as Bathabile Dlamini faces ANC step-aside rule
Supporters of women’s league chief say the rule does not apply to her as she had the option of a fine
05 April 2022 - 20:06
UPDATED 05 April 2022 - 23:28
ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini will know her fate as a member of the party’s leadership this week after her perjury conviction.
The ANC’s top six officials met on Monday to discuss whether Dlamini should step aside in line with the party’s 54th conference resolution. It calls for all leaders implicated in serious crimes to step aside pending resolution of their cases...
