Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: Why ANC votes count

Drowning out the noise on renewal

15 December 2022 - 05:00

The jury remains out on whether true ANC renewal is possible. 

The expulsion of the party’s clown-in-chief Carl Niehaus or the disqualification of former ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini from the elective race is by no means an indicator of a change in the party’s attitude towards cleaning up its act, not yet at least. ..

