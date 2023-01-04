Politics

WATCH: No betrayal in the ANC, says Ramaphosa

ANC president urges the party to get behind top seven and downplays being dropped by some branches at December elective conference

04 January 2023 - 18:07
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

Ramaphosa signs crucial antiterrorism acts into law

The legislation aims to bring SA’s existing counterterrorism law into line with international best practice
National
6 days ago

Ramaphosa challenges Zuma’s private prosecution attempt in high court

The president requests his predecessor pay his legal costs and that an interdict be issued to stop further steps in the case
National
1 week ago

Zuma’s swipe at Ramaphosa could open floodgates of vexatious litigation and harassment

Madonsela warns against effects of private prosecution for ordinary people
National
1 week ago

Limpopo premier sits tight despite fallout from Nasrec shenanigans

Stan Mathabatha is expected to come under heavy fire over his failed attempt to ditch Cyril Ramaphosa
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
WATCH: No betrayal in the ANC, says Ramaphosa
Politics
2.
These are the ANC’s top 7 officials
Politics
3.
Limpopo premier sits tight despite fallout from ...
Politics
4.
ANC conference 2022
Politics
5.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC leadership contest in ...
Politics

Related Articles

ANC adjourns conference without adopting any policy resolutions

Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election opens a window for a cabinet reshuffle

Politics

Most read news stories of 2022

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.