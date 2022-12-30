National

Most read news stories of 2022

Immigration woes, public sector pay fiasco and SA-US row over possible attacks among most read reports this year

30 December 2022 - 14:03 Staff Writer
Load-shedding was the backdrop to most developments throughout 2022. Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA
Load-shedding was the backdrop to most developments throughout 2022. Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

1. Teacher shortage to worsen after home affairs cancels Zimbabwe exemption permits

2. Ramaphosa may announce job reservation in new blow to foreigners

3. Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Motsepe

4. Public servants turn up the heat in their bid for 10% pay hike

5. Aaron Motsoaledi moves to close residency loophole he didn’t know about

6. Gungubele rejects US warning of possible terror attack in Sandton

7. Nxesi tells public servants that urgent action is needed on pay offer

8. Ramaphosa expected to declare an energy emergency within days

9. Cyril Ramaphosa says Covid-19 council is considering cancelling state of disaster

10. Eskom hits ANC conference for a six

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Government rejects Eskom’s application for ...
National
2.
Cape Town enjoys bumper festive season
National
3.
Ramaphosa challenges Zuma’s private prosecution ...
National
4.
Zuma’s swipe at Ramaphosa could open floodgates ...
National
5.
Ramaphosa signs crucial antiterrorism acts into ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.