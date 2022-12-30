Investors are going into 2023 with a cautious mindset, prepared for more rate hikes and expecting recessions around the globe.
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell says ‘many more people’ injured in gas tanker explosion on Christmas Eve are in hospital
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
The Bahamian Securities Commission's move followed a warning from FTX founder over cyberattacks against the exchange
Economists said they expect tightening lending standards to dampen growth trends even more in the coming months
Growth dragged down by agriculture, which contracted for the fourth consecutive quarter amid the worst drought in four decades
Brazilian soccer legend was so skilful and intuitive he could play in every generation, says Manchester City manager
As the person who dressed the Sex Pistols, Westwood was synonymous with 1970s punk rock
1. Teacher shortage to worsen after home affairs cancels Zimbabwe exemption permits
2. Ramaphosa may announce job reservation in new blow to foreigners
3. Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Motsepe
4. Public servants turn up the heat in their bid for 10% pay hike
5. Aaron Motsoaledi moves to close residency loophole he didn’t know about
6. Gungubele rejects US warning of possible terror attack in Sandton
7. Nxesi tells public servants that urgent action is needed on pay offer
8. Ramaphosa expected to declare an energy emergency within days
9. Cyril Ramaphosa says Covid-19 council is considering cancelling state of disaster
10. Eskom hits ANC conference for a six
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Most read news stories of 2022
Immigration woes, public sector pay fiasco and SA-US row over possible attacks among most read reports this year
1. Teacher shortage to worsen after home affairs cancels Zimbabwe exemption permits
2. Ramaphosa may announce job reservation in new blow to foreigners
3. Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Motsepe
4. Public servants turn up the heat in their bid for 10% pay hike
5. Aaron Motsoaledi moves to close residency loophole he didn’t know about
6. Gungubele rejects US warning of possible terror attack in Sandton
7. Nxesi tells public servants that urgent action is needed on pay offer
8. Ramaphosa expected to declare an energy emergency within days
9. Cyril Ramaphosa says Covid-19 council is considering cancelling state of disaster
10. Eskom hits ANC conference for a six
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.