Transport minister will move to Luthuli House and the president is expected to reshuffle to reflect the new ANC leadership
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s election to the ANC top brass will result in yet another vacancy in his cabinet, and a reshuffle could be expected within the next few weeks.
Mbalula was elected to the full-time position of the ANC’s secretary-general on Monday at the party’s national conference at Nasrec. ..
Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election opens a window for a cabinet reshuffle
Transport minister will move to Luthuli House and the president is expected to reshuffle to reflect the new ANC leadership
