Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election opens a window for a cabinet reshuffle

Transport minister will move to Luthuli House and the president is expected to reshuffle to reflect the new ANC leadership

19 December 2022 - 22:54 Carien Du Plessis

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s election to the ANC top brass will result in yet another vacancy in his cabinet, and a reshuffle could be expected within the next few weeks.

Mbalula was elected to the full-time position of the ANC’s secretary-general on Monday at the party’s national conference at Nasrec. ..

