Sunak outlines plans to tackle Britain’s most pressing problems

Rand stronger against dollar as prices of gold, platinum and Brent crude improve
A round-table session with heads of key institutions reaffirms the province’s commitment to fighting corruption and promoting good governance
As more private electricity generation projects come online, and as Eskom starts allowing greater private participation on its transmission system, there maybe some relief from its power crisis
ANC president urges the party to get behind top seven and downplays being dropped by some branches at December elective conference
Crypto exchange will pay $50m fine for slack background checks and must spend $50m to improve compliance
‘We forecast economic growth will weaken further to 1.5% and that net exports will subtract 5.2 percentage points from economic growth in 2023’
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
December minutes show the Bank will remain aggressive in raising rates to bring down inflation
Harare-born player asked to be released early from county cricket side Yorkshire after race incident with team mate Azeem Rafiq
Fully electric sales double to make up 10% of total sales by the group
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised on Wednesday to tackle Britain’s most pressing problems, from cutting inflation to ending illegal migration, in a speech to reassure his restive Conservative Party before the next election.
Sunak’s address was high on ambition but low on detail. He said his government would build “a better future for our children and grandchildren”, and asked the public to judge him on “the results we achieve”.
This was also a reply to those who question whether the 42-year-old former Goldman Sachs analyst and hedge fund partner has what it takes to lead his party to victory in an election expected next year.
After a failed bid to become prime minister last year, Sunak took the job after predecessor and one-time rival Liz Truss was forced from power in October after just 44 days when markets rejected her unfunded tax-cutting plans.
He has since faced many problems: thousands of workers striking over pay, a health service in crisis, inflation hovering at 40-year highs and economists seeing Britain slipping into a long recession.
Five promises
“I want to make five promises to you today; five pledges to deliver peace of mind; five foundations, on which to build a better future for our children and grandchildren,” Sunak said in a speech in London.
He listed his five promises: halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, cutting National Health Service waiting lists and stopping small boats that carry illegal migrants across the English Channel from France.
“Those are the people’s priorities. They are your government’s priorities. And we will either have achieved them or not ... So, I ask you to judge us on the effort we put in and the results we achieve,” said Sunak.
Some of his plans look more achievable than others. Economists say inflation should fall naturally, but growing the economy and cutting national debt could be more difficult.
While 2024 should revive economic growth, the office for budget responsibility (OBR) last month predicted economic output would return to its late-2019 level only by the end of next year. That means five years of lost growth.
On national debt, the OBR projects that it will increase in coming years in absolute terms and as a percentage of economic output.
Record-high waiting lists to get doctors appointments might also be tricky to bring down quickly, while slowing migrant boat arrivals depends on the French officials as on London.
Sunak’s Downing Street office said his speech set out his priorities for the year ahead and ambition for a better future for Britain. Sunak said his government would plan for the long-term, changing the way the country works. Part of those plans was his commitment to deliver on issues such as low numeracy rates in England.
Out of touch?
Keen to counter those who say his personal wealth and marriage to the daughter of an Indian billionaire mean he cannot understand the suffering of many workers in Britain, he said numeracy and education was “personal for me. Every opportunity I’ve had in life began with the education I was so fortunate to receive,” Sunak said, setting out a new ambition of ensuring that all school pupils in England study some form of maths to the age of 18.
The speech could not have come sooner for Conservative Party supporters who see little chance of winning the next election and fear Sunak comes across as more of a manager than an inspirational leader.
With the opposition Labour Party holding a strong lead in opinion polls, some Conservative MPs and ministers have for weeks called on their leader to set out his vision to try to pull Britain out of its tailspin.
“No tricks, no ambiguity, we’re either delivering for you or we’re not,” Sunak said on Wednesday. “I ask you to judge us on the effort that we put in and the results that we achieve.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sunak outlines plans to tackle Britain’s most pressing problems
Prime minister promises to halve inflation, grow economy, reduce debt, cut National Health Service waiting lists and stop small boats that carry illegal migrants
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised on Wednesday to tackle Britain’s most pressing problems, from cutting inflation to ending illegal migration, in a speech to reassure his restive Conservative Party before the next election.
Sunak’s address was high on ambition but low on detail. He said his government would build “a better future for our children and grandchildren”, and asked the public to judge him on “the results we achieve”.
This was also a reply to those who question whether the 42-year-old former Goldman Sachs analyst and hedge fund partner has what it takes to lead his party to victory in an election expected next year.
After a failed bid to become prime minister last year, Sunak took the job after predecessor and one-time rival Liz Truss was forced from power in October after just 44 days when markets rejected her unfunded tax-cutting plans.
He has since faced many problems: thousands of workers striking over pay, a health service in crisis, inflation hovering at 40-year highs and economists seeing Britain slipping into a long recession.
Five promises
“I want to make five promises to you today; five pledges to deliver peace of mind; five foundations, on which to build a better future for our children and grandchildren,” Sunak said in a speech in London.
He listed his five promises: halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, cutting National Health Service waiting lists and stopping small boats that carry illegal migrants across the English Channel from France.
“Those are the people’s priorities. They are your government’s priorities. And we will either have achieved them or not ... So, I ask you to judge us on the effort we put in and the results we achieve,” said Sunak.
Some of his plans look more achievable than others. Economists say inflation should fall naturally, but growing the economy and cutting national debt could be more difficult.
While 2024 should revive economic growth, the office for budget responsibility (OBR) last month predicted economic output would return to its late-2019 level only by the end of next year. That means five years of lost growth.
On national debt, the OBR projects that it will increase in coming years in absolute terms and as a percentage of economic output.
Record-high waiting lists to get doctors appointments might also be tricky to bring down quickly, while slowing migrant boat arrivals depends on the French officials as on London.
Sunak’s Downing Street office said his speech set out his priorities for the year ahead and ambition for a better future for Britain. Sunak said his government would plan for the long-term, changing the way the country works. Part of those plans was his commitment to deliver on issues such as low numeracy rates in England.
Out of touch?
Keen to counter those who say his personal wealth and marriage to the daughter of an Indian billionaire mean he cannot understand the suffering of many workers in Britain, he said numeracy and education was “personal for me. Every opportunity I’ve had in life began with the education I was so fortunate to receive,” Sunak said, setting out a new ambition of ensuring that all school pupils in England study some form of maths to the age of 18.
The speech could not have come sooner for Conservative Party supporters who see little chance of winning the next election and fear Sunak comes across as more of a manager than an inspirational leader.
With the opposition Labour Party holding a strong lead in opinion polls, some Conservative MPs and ministers have for weeks called on their leader to set out his vision to try to pull Britain out of its tailspin.
“No tricks, no ambiguity, we’re either delivering for you or we’re not,” Sunak said on Wednesday. “I ask you to judge us on the effort that we put in and the results that we achieve.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
British rail workers resume strike
Crippling energy costs threaten to wipe out UK’s ceramic makers
NHS in ‘biggest crisis in history’ amid strikes, medicine shortages and rising ...
UK’s Rwanda dumping policy gets the nod from London judges
Nurses walk out amid UK’s winter of strikes
UK economy rebounds more than expected, but outlook remains bleak
UK sets out 30 measures to reform its finance sector
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.