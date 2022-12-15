Politics

ANC takes action against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma over Phala Phala

She voted with opposition for adoption of panel report that could have led to Ramaphosa impeachment

15 December 2022 - 13:54 Luyolo Mkentane
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday voted in favour of the Phala Phala report. File photo.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday voted in favour of the Phala Phala report. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The ANC has instituted disciplinary proceedings against co-operative & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma after she voted with the opposition for the adoption of a panel report that could have seen President Cyril Ramaphosa dragged through an impeachment process over the Phala Phala farm robbery.

Dlamini-Zuma and other ANC MPs Mervyn Dirks, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and former minister and Gupta ally Mosebenzi Zwane, voted for the adoption of the report by an independent panel chaired by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo. The panel found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer over the theft of at least $580,000 at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

“As a disciplined member of the ANC, I vote yes,” said Dlamini-Zuma. ANC national executive member Tandi Mahambehlala said her vote was captured wrongly and she intended to vote no.

ANC MPs followed the party line at the special sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday, voting to quash the report, which threatened to end Ramaphosa’s leadership of the ANC and the country. Ramaphosa has taken the report on judicial review.

Ramaphosa’s opponents — including tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who has been vocal about her criticism of the president, and ANC presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize — were absent from the proceedings and could not vote against the party line when it counted.

In a letter to Dlamini-Zuma, dated December 14, which Business Day has seen, acting ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile said the national officials received a report from party chief whip Pemmy Majodina regarding the outcome of the parliamentary vote on Tuesday.

“According to the report you voted, together with a number of opposition parties, and contrary to the position of the NEC [national executive committee], and the ANC caucus, for adoption of the report,” said  Mashatile.

“The national officials, having consider the report of the chief whip ... decided to exercise the power in rule 25.9 to invoke disciplinary proceedings under the ANC constitution and therefore to initiate disciplinary proceedings against you. Accordingly, the chief national presenter has been requested to take the necessary steps to institute disciplinary proceedings.”

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Sisulu claims she was locked out of Phala Phala parliamentary vote

Critic of president suggests she was deliberately prevented from voting
National
23 hours ago

MPs give Ramaphosa overwhelming support in Phala Phala vote

ANC members vote overwhelmingly to quash Phala Phala report in parliamentary debate
National
2 days ago

ANC senior leaders bat for Ramaphosa in Phala Phala debate

DA leader John Steenhuisen says Phala Phala ‘the same as Nkandla’, EFF says president is a ‘constitutional delinquent’
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ANC takes action against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma ...
Politics
2.
ANC leaders are out of ideas, says Panyaza Lesufi
Politics
3.
Angry ANC hauls Eskom ministers over the coals
Politics
4.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC leadership contest in ...
Politics
5.
Mkhize wants the ANC’s step-aside rule to be ...
Politics

Related Articles

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula firm on no secret ballot for Phala Phala report

National

Hazim Mustafa says he has nothing to hide in Phala Phala issue

National

EDITORIAL: National Assembly reverts to bovine predictability

Opinion / Editorials

Panel did not ‘blindly apply hearsay evidence’ on Phala Phala, says Zungula

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.