ANC takes action against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma over Phala Phala

She voted with opposition for adoption of panel report that could have led to Ramaphosa impeachment
The ANC has instituted disciplinary proceedings against co-operative & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma after she voted with the opposition for the adoption of a panel report that could have seen President Cyril Ramaphosa dragged through an impeachment process over the Phala Phala farm robbery.
Dlamini-Zuma and other ANC MPs Mervyn Dirks, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and former minister and Gupta ally Mosebenzi Zwane, voted for the adoption of the report by an independent panel chaired by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo. The panel found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer over the theft of at least $580,000 at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.
“As a disciplined member of the ANC, I vote yes,” said Dlamini-Zuma. ANC national executive member Tandi Mahambehlala said her vote was captured wrongly and she intended to vote no.
ANC MPs followed the party line at the special sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday, voting to quash the report, which threatened to end Ramaphosa’s leadership of the ANC and the country. Ramaphosa has taken the report on judicial review.
Ramaphosa’s opponents — including tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who has been vocal about her criticism of the president, and ANC presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize — were absent from the proceedings and could not vote against the party line when it counted.
In a letter to Dlamini-Zuma, dated December 14, which Business Day has seen, acting ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile said the national officials received a report from party chief whip Pemmy Majodina regarding the outcome of the parliamentary vote on Tuesday.
“According to the report you voted, together with a number of opposition parties, and contrary to the position of the NEC [national executive committee], and the ANC caucus, for adoption of the report,” said Mashatile.
“The national officials, having consider the report of the chief whip ... decided to exercise the power in rule 25.9 to invoke disciplinary proceedings under the ANC constitution and therefore to initiate disciplinary proceedings against you. Accordingly, the chief national presenter has been requested to take the necessary steps to institute disciplinary proceedings.”
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
