WATCH: MPs throw Ramaphosa a lifeline, but at what cost?

Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Xolani Dube

14 December 2022 - 20:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ALET PRETORIUS/GALLO IMAGES
President Cyril Ramaphosa is still in the running to be re-elected as ANC president. This is thanks to ANC MPs heeding the call to toe the party line by voting against the adoption of the Phala Phala report and so saving him from an impeachment process ahead of the party’s 55th national elective conference. Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Xolani Dube for his views on what is playing out in the political arena.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

