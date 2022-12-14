UBS Global Wealth Management cautions that while US inflation is easing, the labour market also needs to cool
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Xolani Dube
President Cyril Ramaphosa is still in the running to be re-elected as ANC president. This is thanks to ANC MPs heeding the call to toe the party line by voting against the adoption of the Phala Phala report and so saving him from an impeachment process ahead of the party’s 55th national elective conference. Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Xolani Dube for his views on what is playing out in the political arena.
WATCH: MPs throw Ramaphosa a lifeline, but at what cost?
MPs give Ramaphosa overwhelming support in Phala Phala vote
Pandor backs Ramaphosa to remain president
Horse-trading heats up in ANC succession race
EDITORIAL: National Assembly reverts to bovine predictability
Hazim Mustafa says he has nothing to hide in Phala Phala issue
