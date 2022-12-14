LETTER: Ramaphosa is no saviour

UBS Global Wealth Management cautions that while US inflation is easing, the labour market also needs to cool
Dawie Jacobs continues an ignorant trend in his letter (“Ramaphosa under siege”, December 13). He claims the president is being unfairly maligned and attacked, while so selflessly trying to repair the damage done during the Jacob Zuma presidency.
Jacobs urges South Africans to support Ramaphosa as our great saviour. An enemy of the corrupt and a champion of progress. But this cannot be further from the truth. He has been in the higher echelons of the ANC since day one.
Ramaphosa knew about all the corruption, state capture, skulduggery and the terrible, state-destroying policies his party has imposed on this country since it came to power.
And if he didn’t, that makes him even worse of a president. How can someone who has been in a position of power for almost three decades within a corrupt organisation have known nothing about it? Either he was ignorant, and thus incompetent, or he knew everything that was going on and was complicit. This is not to even mention that he was Zuma’s deputy president!
Ramaphosa is as crooked as the rest. He has done nothing to fix Eskom, he continues to let BEE policies butcher our economy, and he stands behind the ideology that has devastated this country.
Ramaphosa is no saviour. He’s an ANC leader. And the sooner we can replace him with a coalition of opposition parties, or a better ANC leader willing to go into a reasonable, free market-supporting coalition, the better.
Nicholas Woode-SmithCape Town
