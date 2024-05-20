Altron’s full-year earnings from continuing operations jump 36%
Netstar grew revenue 12% and increased subscribers by 27%
20 May 2024 - 08:43
Altron has reported a rise in full-year headline earnings from continuing operations, and increased cash generation and a strong balance sheet allowed it to increase its final dividend per share by 74%.
The technology group’s headline earnings per share from continuing operations, which strip out the effects of one-off financial events, for the year ended February rose 36% to 116c, it said in a statement on Tuesday...
