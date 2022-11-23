Politics

Ramaphosa leads ANC race by more than a mile

New candidates may be added to the ballot as horse-trading and lobbying go into high gear

BL Premium
23 November 2022 - 05:10 Thando Maeko and Hajra Omarjee

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign for re-election as the leader of the ANC was bolstered on Tuesday after he won an overwhelming majority of support from the 3,500 branches.

The ANC electoral committee announced that Ramaphosa got 2,037 nominations from all nine provinces, giving him an early lead, which almost secures him an easy victory at the national conference in December...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.