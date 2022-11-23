Concerns about recession in the eurozone and a spike in Covid cases in China are also keeping a lid on activity
The great myth of our political time is that the ANC has “good” policies that just need to be implemented.
While the truck left the mine with the correct coal specification, the swapping with inferior-quality coal occurred at a known illegal coal yard before delivery was made to Camden power station
New candidates may be added to the ballot as horse-trading and lobbying go into high gear
Sustainable finance funding will go towards expanding rural fibre footprint
Economists are concerned about how the weak rand, volatile oil prices and higher global cereal prices will affect consumers
All sectors, including the financial sector, must be innovative and take ownership of the transformation agenda
Driving rain and the danger of landslides disrupt work of Indonesian rescue workers searching on Wednesday for survivors of earthquake.
Both sides have youthful players who have brought fresh air into the game
Australian 'excited to be coming back home' after Red Bull announces its team for next season
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign for re-election as the leader of the ANC was bolstered on Tuesday after he won an overwhelming majority of support from the 3,500 branches.
The ANC electoral committee announced that Ramaphosa got 2,037 nominations from all nine provinces, giving him an early lead, which almost secures him an easy victory at the national conference in December...
Ramaphosa leads ANC race by more than a mile
