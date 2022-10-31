×

Politics

ANC’s Masina likely to return as Ekurhuleni mayor

ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week

31 October 2022 - 19:26 MAWANDE AMASHABALALA

The ANC’s regional chair in Ekurhuleni, Mzwandile Masina, is in pole position to return as mayor of the metropolitan municipality after the DA’s Tania Campbell was voted out last week through a motion of no confidence.

Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Thembinkosi Nciza confirmed to Business Day on Sunday that negotiations were at an advanced stage before the vote for the new Ekurhuleni mayor scheduled for Wednesday...

