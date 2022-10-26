×

National

DA councillor Tania Campbell ousted as Ekurhuleni mayor

26 October 2022 - 20:37 Luyolo Mkentane

DA councillor Tania Campbell was removed as Ekurhuleni executive mayor after failing to survive a motion of no confidence tabled by the ANC on Wednesday.

Campbell’s removal came a day after the high court in Johannesburg confirmed DA councillor Mpho Phalatse as Johannesburg executive mayor, after her unlawful removal, also through a vote of no confidence, on September 30...

