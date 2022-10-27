But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
Employees expect to be treated as complete beings with lives outside the workplace
The UK issued a warning of a terror attack in Sandton on Saturday, after similar alert by the US
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
Its market value dropped $520bn in 2022, pushing it down the list of largest companies
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Foreign ministry official says the West’s use of outer space to aid Ukraine’s war effort is ‘an extremely dangerous trend’
The upwardly mobile coach is not expected to show any mercy to his former employers
Three new exhibitions brilliantly disrupt familiar ways of seeing ‘blackness’
The ANC in Gauteng is holding crunch talks with political allies in the City of Ekurhuleni on who to field as its mayoral candidate. That follows the removal of DA councillor Tania Campbell as executive mayor through a motion of no confidence on Wednesday.
Following Campbell’s removal with 100 votes against 93, speaker Raymond Dhlamini said a special sitting would be called to elect a new mayor for the Ekurhuleni metro...
ANC holds talks about the next mayor of Ekurhuleni
