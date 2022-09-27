×

Politics

Motlanthe supports younger leaders raising their hand for top positions in ANC

Reduced space for the older generation in the political life of the ANC paves the way for younger leaders to emerge as leaders, says the former deputy president

27 September 2022 - 15:53 Thando Maeko

Former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe has thrown his weight behind the push for a new wave of younger ANC members to take up leadership positions saying there is no space for the older generation to participate in the political life of the party. 

“As far as generation mix ... the ANC is in the hands of a generation of Cosas [Congress of South African Students] leaders ... the older generation, that is why they come up with initiatives like Defend our Democracy because there is no space for them to participate in the political life of the ANC,” Motlanthe said Tuesday. ..

