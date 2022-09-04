×

Politics

Gauteng premier David Makhura in formal negotiations with the ANC about his departure

Makhura says he is not resigning yet and is not preparing to resign

BL Premium
04 September 2022 - 18:46 Hajra Omarjee

The ANC’s provincial leadership has called on Gauteng premier David Makhura to leave office sooner than he wanted to but has stopped short of recalling him or asking him to resign.   

Business Day reported last week that Makhura proposed vacating office ahead of the state of the province (SOPA) address next year “to give the new ANC leadership time” to lead the party’s campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections...

