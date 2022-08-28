×

Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal under spotlight in parliament

The president will be asked to ‘take the nation into his confidence’ on allegations surrounding theft and alleged cover-up

28 August 2022 - 18:05 Bekezela Phakathi

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear in the National Assembly on Tuesday with MPs set to quiz him about the alleged cover-up of theft of US dollars at his luxury Phala Phala farmhouse.‘’

The scandal, which has heaped pressure on Ramaphosa amid heightened tensions in the governing ANC ahead of the party’s elective conference in December, stems from former spy boss Arthur Fraser who laid a criminal complaint against the president, including allegations of money laundering, kidnapping and corruption...

