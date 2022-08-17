×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Opposition parties pressure Bank on Phala Phala probe

Institution has to report as soon as possible on foreign-exchange declarations by president

BL Premium
17 August 2022 - 13:06 Linda Ensor and Thando Maeko
UPDATED 17 August 2022 - 19:16

The Reserve Bank will be required to report as soon as possible to parliament’s finance committee on its investigation of foreign-exchange declarations by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Hundreds of thousands of US dollars were stolen from the president’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in 2021, prompting allegations of a possible cover-up by those near the president...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.