Herman Mashaba broadens focus from old job to national elections
ActionSA will at most contest 10 municipalities in 2021, with a focus on big metros
20 September 2020 - 19:41
Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will no longer put his hand up to lead the city he governed for more than three years and has set his sights on the national political stage.
The businessman turned politician’s new political party, ActionSA, which was launched end-August, was officially registered as a political party at the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) last week.
