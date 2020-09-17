ZAKHELE MBHELE: Defying a failing state

The article by Justice Malala "Voters with Nowhere to Go" (FM August 27-September 2) was such a bizarre misrepresentation of the DA that it’s hard to know how to respond.

The biggest giveaway is his assertion that in the aftermath of the departure of Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba, the DA became "a small, inward-looking, illiberal white party."

Is he suggesting that Maimane and Mashaba were the totality of the outward-looking, black liberal presence in the DA? And the rest of us black party members, leaders and public representatives still in the party are, what, chopped liver?

The glaring contradiction, in which Malala erases the "blackness" of those of us committed to the DA (many of whom joined and were active in the party long before those two gentlemen) is ironic, in light of his opinion that it is the DA which "refuses to see the liberalism of black voters".

To paraphrase Maimane in response, if you don’t see my blackness, you don’t see me.

By extension, Malala clearly doesn’t see the DA as it is, but rather as some caricatured stereotype of his own making.

Of course, I don’t want to provide a point-by-point rebuttal of Malala’s article, because that would be a futile exercise in shadow-boxing. Rather, I’d prefer to look at the implications of what he said.

The hard truth is that the stark choice facing South Africans is not simply between the corrupt ANC or his caricatured version of the DA; it is actually a choice between living in a failed state with one-party hegemony, political arrogance, cronyism and corruption, or working for political realignment that results in a competitive party political landscape.

Only the latter option can strengthen accountability and achieve effective and responsive governance. And the DA as it really is — a nonracial and liberal party — lies at the heart of this endeavour.