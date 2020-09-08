Opinion / Bruce's List PETER BRUCE: Flawed as it is, the DA is still worth saving Pity that the party will probably continue to appeal to its base by attacking the ANC rather than building a real alternative BL PREMIUM

Perhaps the best thing to do is to follow the advice of Tim du Plessis, a wise old owl and a veteran witness of our politics, and just leave the DA alone to be the party it wants to be. After all, Du Plessis wrote in his column in Rapport this past weekend, if that leaves it stuck with national support of between 15% and 20%, then that is its own responsibility.

Du Plessis was obviously writing just before the DA policy conference at the weekend, the one where it decided to become, from now on, an explicitly nonracial party – in other words, that no aspect of its values or its policies would make any reference, ever, under any circumstances, to race.