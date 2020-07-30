Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: Predictions not rosy about SA in a post-Covid world Economic crisis will weaken Cyril Ramaphosa’s position ahead of ANC 2022 elective conference BL PREMIUM

Predicting the future is a hazardous business at the best of times. However, a growing number of futurologists see the IMF playing a major role in SA in the years ahead.

The trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic remains uncertain. The world economy has suffered a unique combination of supply and demand shocks, leading the IMF to anticipate a 3% global contraction over the course of the year.