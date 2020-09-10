Features Is the DA over its identity crisis? The DA’s policy conference this weekend has finally — and formally — settled a question that has bedevilled the party for years: race should not be considered a proxy for disadvantage BL PREMIUM

The DA can be accused of many things, but having an identity crisis is no longer one of them.

At its first policy conference over the weekend, SA’s official opposition decided to emphatically reject race as a way of classifying people. It’s a move that sets the tone for the DA a mere two months before a critical national congress to elect its new leaders. But it also raises the question of whether it will cost the party some of its members.