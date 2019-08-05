Politics NEWS ANALYSIS: Spy allegations by Zuma and Mkhwebane are red herrings BL PREMIUM

It has been just more than three weeks since former president Jacob Zuma took to the stand at the Zondo inquiry into state capture — and essentially suggested that the current leadership of the ANC had been put into their positions by two shadowy foreign intelligence agencies.

Those agencies, Zuma claimed he was told, had collaborated with apartheid spy networks in various attempts to thwart him from assuming leadership of the ANC, precisely because of the information he had gained access to while serving as ANC chief of intelligence.