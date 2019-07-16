ZONDO COMMISSION
Jacob Zuma threatens rivals, dodges graft allegations
16 July 2019 - 06:16
Former president Jacob Zuma used his address to the state capture commission of inquiry to threaten his political opponents who accused him of corruption and wrongdoing, and spent little time dealing with the actual allegations against him.
