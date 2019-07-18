Zuma’s testimony has discredited him, says Ben Turok

His rule was characterised by policy missteps, inappropriate appointments and rampant corruption — former finance minister and current minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan estimates more than R100bn may have been stolen. Zuma’s presidency came to an abrupt end in February 2018, when the ANC forced him to quit to stem a loss of support.

Zuma remains a thorn in Ramaphosa’s side because his allies continue to occupy several key posts in the government. They’ve frustrated the new administration’s efforts to tackle corruption, pare down the size of the cabinet, revive economic growth and attract $100bn of new investment.

But Zuma faces mounting problems of his own. Besides being a main focus of the commission’s hearing, he faces charges that he took bribes from arms dealers in the late 1990s and his popular support appears to be waning. A rally outside the inquiry on Monday drew just a few hundred of his backers and their numbers dwindled to less than 50 by Tuesday.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who has emerged at the forefront of an anti-Ramaphosa faction within the party since Zuma’s exit, is the only senior serving leader to attend the hearings.

Tailored suits

“Zuma is trying by all means to remain relevant in the active politics of the ANC as a strategy to fight accusations of corruption and state capture,” said Mpumelelo Mkhabela, an independent political analyst. “With the exception of the declining crowd around him, few believe what he says at the commission.”

Zuma was escorted into the hearings by a team of security guards and was greeted with cheers and applause from a handful of his supporters in the public gallery. He repeatedly cleared his throat and sipped water during his testimony, saying he’s had flu. He appeared energetic and in good spirits as he laughed and exchanged pleasantries with his lawyers and journalists.

He denied knowledge of — or said he couldn’t recall — meetings and phone calls detailed by senior members of his administration that indicated he allowed his son’s business partners to influence who got cabinet appointments and state contracts. He provided no evidence of a plot to unseat him or proof that members of his administration were spies.

“Zuma has been playing out this tale of international spy agencies and apartheid-era security forces conspiracies against him since 1991,” said Ronnie Kasrils, a former intelligence minister, who dismissed his testimony as farcical and disingenuous. “The fact that he is alive and well shows just how ineffective they have been.”

The judicial commission, led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, doesn’t have prosecutorial powers, and any charges will have to be pursued by the police and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The commission has another year to complete its work.

While Zuma has been weakened, he can’t be written off as a spent force just yet, according to Turok. “There are people in the ANC, whether they believe him or not, who nevertheless feel that they have some allegiance to him,”

Bloomberg