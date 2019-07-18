Vengeful Zuma’s Zondo gambit

It seems a high-stakes game for Jacob Zuma, but a bigger battle is unfolding with the former president’s appearance at the Zondo commission: one between Zuma and current president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zuma appeared before the state capture commission of inquiry for the first time on Monday, where he launched into an almost three-hour diatribe about an elaborate plot — going all the way back to 1990 — to "get rid" of him.

Part of the story involved serious — if incredible — allegations that some of Zuma’s fellow ANC leaders were apartheid spies who had conspired with international intelligence organisations to discredit him, and even attempted to assassinate him.

It’s quite clear that Zuma is angry and even bitter about the series of events that culminated in him being recalled from the presidency last year — something he claims was part of this bigger conspiracy.

"The NEC [national executive committee] was influenced to take the decision that Zuma must go. In other words, that plan I was talking about finally succeeded. I had to resign ... in order to leave the ANC intact because I love it," Zuma told the commission.

The former president’s comments could have serious implications for the ruling party, bogged down as it is by deep factional battles.

The challenge, for the ANC, is how to resolve its internal issues while maintaining stability in the face of this. This, while it tries to steady the country’s economy. At issue is whether instability in the ANC will affect the stability of the state — and the extent to which government officials can distinguish between state affairs and party political issues.

This could have a devastating effect on the country, as the markets and rating agencies look on.

The claims made by Zuma are also a litmus test for the party — a possible test of whether the ANC, having twice recalled a sitting president, has trapped itself by precedent.

This as rumours swirl that the ANC faction aligned to Zuma is talking about starting the push for Ramaphosa’s removal at next year’s national general council.