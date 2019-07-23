ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Jacob Zuma may become the biggest loser from the blowback of his startling claims
23 July 2019 - 08:21
Liberation movements in exile are notoriously riven with distrust, violence and paranoia. As soon as Zuma named Ramatlhodi and Nyanda, countercharges were circulated about Zuma’s own (alleged) collaboration with the apartheid security establishment.
By accident or design, in his testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture and corruption, former president Jacob Zuma lit the touchpaper of greater fractionalisation within the ANC.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.