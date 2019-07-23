Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Jacob Zuma may become the biggest loser from the blowback of his startling claims BL PREMIUM

Liberation movements in exile are notoriously riven with distrust, violence and paranoia. As soon as Zuma named Ramatlhodi and Nyanda, countercharges were circulated about Zuma’s own (alleged) collaboration with the apartheid security establishment.

By accident or design, in his testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture and corruption, former president Jacob Zuma lit the touchpaper of greater fractionalisation within the ANC.