WATCH: What Jacob Zuma told the Zondo commission

In his opening remarks before the Zondo commission, former president Jacob Zuma said he has been vilified.

This comes after Zuma was implicated by various witnesses as being an important player in state capture.

Out of the 10 people who have incriminated him, he turned on his former mineral resources minister, Ngoako Ramatlhodi, claiming he was an apartheid spy.

Tiso Blackstar specialist reporter Karyn Maughan spoke to Business Day TV about the former president’s testimony.