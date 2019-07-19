GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Smoke and mirrors as Jacob Zuma vents his spleen
The former president is frustrating attempts to get to the truth about state capture
19 July 2019 - 05:10
There are five stages of grief and Jacob Zuma seems to be stuck between denial and anger, and it doesn’t seem he will be moving on from that stage anytime soon.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.