POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa to take flak over state capture and economy

12 June 2017 - 05:58 Linda Ensor
Gupta quiz: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in Parliament on Wednesday to answer questions about the Gupta e-mails and other matters. Picture: SUPPLIED
Society is clamouring for answers from government ministers about the stream of reports of state capture by the Gupta family and their businesses based on leaked e-mails.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in Parliament on Wednesday to answer questions about this and other matters. Before then, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will hold a media briefing on Monday to discuss the way forward for the economy which is now in a recession.

The engagement of MPs with Ramaphosa is likely to be heated.

His first question is by the ANC’s Mondli Gungubele, the former mayor of Ekurhuleni who has called for President Jacob Zuma to step down and for ANC MPs to put SA’s interests first when they vote on the no-confidence vote in President Jacob Zuma in Parliament. It will be on how the government plans to prevent the manifestation of corporate capture of state-owned enterprises in future and whether his remarks that public perceptions about this could weaken the credibility of the government and organs of the state represent the position of the government.

ANC MP Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe wants to know how it has been possible that a company the size of General Motors could have decided to withdraw from SA without consultation with the relevant government departments and the Presidency.

There will also be questions about gender-based violence.

The disciplinary process against former DA leader Helen Zille will proceed and continue to cause intense debate and division in the party. All players in the affair must sign a confidentiality agreement by Tuesday to protect the integrity of the hearing and all documents must be submitted by June 23.

The long-delayed Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill will be before the National Council of Provinces’ select committee on land and mineral resources on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the social development portfolio committee will be briefed by the Department of Social Development on progress made on retirement and social security reforms.

Eskom will brief the select committee on communications and public enterprises on its tariff increase for 2017-18 and the pricing structure for municipalities from July 1.

Zuma calls for stop to public spats within the ANC

The ANC is not yet in charge of the economy, Zuma says
Cyril Ramaphosa has our vote for the next ANC president, NUM says

At the National Union of Mineworkers’ central committee meeting, president Piet Matosa said the union must do all it can to ensure Ramaphosa’s ...
Easier to recall Zuma after December conference, says Mantashe

Senior ANC sources opposed to Zuma say they will push for his removal after he steps down as party leader
