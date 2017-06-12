POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa to take flak over state capture and economy

Society is clamouring for answers from government ministers about the stream of reports of state capture by the Gupta family and their businesses based on leaked e-mails.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in Parliament on Wednesday to answer questions about this and other matters. Before then, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will hold a media briefing on Monday to discuss the way forward for the economy which is now in a recession.

The engagement of MPs with Ramaphosa is likely to be heated.

His first question is by the ANC’s Mondli Gungubele, the former mayor of Ekurhuleni who has called for President Jacob Zuma to step down and for ANC MPs to put SA’s interests first when they vote on the no-confidence vote in President Jacob Zuma in Parliament. It will be on how the government plans to prevent the manifestation of corporate capture of state-owned enterprises in future and whether his remarks that public perceptions about this could weaken the credibility of the government and organs of the state represent the position of the government.