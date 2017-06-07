Call for female presidency nothing but a ‘campaign slogan’, says Mantashe
ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe dismissed as nothing but a campaign slogan the call for a woman as party president.
"The terminology that it must a woman president is a manufacturing of terms that feeds campaigning, Mantashe told the Foreign Correspondents’ Association (FCA) on Wednesday.
"We don’t have anything called a woman president in the ANC or a male president‚ okay? We look for the president of the ANC — male or female — because if we elect a female‚ that female will not be a female president but will be the president of the ANC," he said.
"It’s as simple as that."
Mantashe said: "We need a president of the ANC; male or female."
Elements in the ANC’s youth and women’s leagues, and its Free State branch have voiced support for former AU Commission Chairman Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to lead the 105-year-old organisation.
Dlamini-Zuma, who has also been endorsed by President Jacob Zuma‚ is expected to go head-to-head with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Mantashe also strongly suggested to the FCA that while it may be difficult to get rid of Zuma now‚ it may not be as difficult when he is no longer ANC president.
"We’re saying we have six months to go to the national elective conference. Once we go to that elective conference‚ we elect a new leadership of the ANC.
"That is a very important milestone because beyond that point‚ many things are possible. What I am saying is that his term [as president] ends in 2019, but beyond December‚ the conversation becomes less complex."
Mantashe said it was easy to recall former president Thabo Mbeki in 2008 because he was no longer the leader of the ANC‚ but that recalling Zuma would be difficult because he is the incumbent.
Mantashe further reiterated the ANC national executive committee’s call for a judicial inquiry into allegations of state capture‚ involving the controversial Gupta family and prominent members of the party.
Mantashe said the ongoing allegations hurt the ANC because they had at their centre "leaders of the ANC".
He said it was imperative that the commission be immediately instituted‚ and that consequences follow soon after.
He sought to portray the ANC as having initiated the debate about state capture, rather than simply reacting to allegations.
"We raised three phases of the problem. We started with something called corporate capture‚ where a company will sponsor me and my campaign and sponsor to put dirt on me and once as a result of that‚ I represent their interests in political discussions‚ we call that corporate capture.
"That graduates into state capture when you begin to put the state infrastructure to protect the interests of a private company. And we said‚ once you graduate beyond that and you begin to use state security to protect private interests‚ you are drifting towards a mafia state.
"It’s us [the tripartite alliance members) who raised this discussion.
"As a result of that‚ people get emboldened; they begin to talk. We invite them [to say] come and talk to us. Eight of them came to talk to me and I said let’s put it down in writing and only one came to me and we closed that [process] after a few months and I said listen‚ ‘go to any state institution outside of the ANC if you think we will use it against you’.
"That’s why there was a flood to the Public Protector [and] much later to the South African Council of Churches (SACC) and the information is coming up.
"It is quite damaging to the ANC... because we are the governing party because many of people cited there as Gupta beneficiaries are leaders of the ANC. So we’re paying the price for that.
"With that‚ that’s why we all agreed that the right thing to do as recommended by the Public Protector is to institute a judicial commission of inquiry because anything that is not tested is sometimes very damaging.
"We test it and then consequences will follow from the judicial commission of inquiry and we’re supporting that‚" he said.
