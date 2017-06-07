Dlamini-Zuma, who has also been endorsed by President Jacob Zuma‚ is expected to go head-to-head with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mantashe also strongly suggested to the FCA that while it may be difficult to get rid of Zuma now‚ it may not be as difficult when he is no longer ANC president.

"We’re saying we have six months to go to the national elective conference. Once we go to that elective conference‚ we elect a new leadership of the ANC.

"That is a very important milestone because beyond that point‚ many things are possible. What I am saying is that his term [as president] ends in 2019, but beyond December‚ the conversation becomes less complex."

Mantashe said it was easy to recall former president Thabo Mbeki in 2008 because he was no longer the leader of the ANC‚ but that recalling Zuma would be difficult because he is the incumbent.

Mantashe further reiterated the ANC national executive committee’s call for a judicial inquiry into allegations of state capture‚ involving the controversial Gupta family and prominent members of the party.

Mantashe said the ongoing allegations hurt the ANC because they had at their centre "leaders of the ANC".

He said it was imperative that the commission be immediately instituted‚ and that consequences follow soon after.

He sought to portray the ANC as having initiated the debate about state capture, rather than simply reacting to allegations.

"We raised three phases of the problem. We started with something called corporate capture‚ where a company will sponsor me and my campaign and sponsor to put dirt on me and once as a result of that‚ I represent their interests in political discussions‚ we call that corporate capture.