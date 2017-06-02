We cannot succeed without commitment of traditional leaders, Ramaphosa says

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a charm offensive on traditional leaders on Friday.

Ramaphosa repeatedly emphasised their importance, in his closing address at a traditional leaders indaba in Ekurhuleni.

Traditional leaders had met this entire week, and had received a mandate that, among other decisions taken, a separate ministry of traditional affairs be established and that the structures of traditional leadership be reconstituted.

The leaders also received a mandate to ensure that government commissions the compilation of African customary law.

"This indaba has demonstrated that we cannot succeed without the involvement and commitment of our traditional leaders in all efforts that we want to get involved in," Ramaphosa said to applause.

He said it was time to rebuild SA and that it could not be done without traditional leaders fulfilling their historic roles.

He told the leaders that SA would not overcome the scourges of poverty, unemployment and inequality without the help of traditional leaders.

He told them they were "the guardians of our hard-won freedom" and that they remained central to the deepening of democracy.

Ramaphosa told the leaders that they would play a greater roll in changing the landscape of SA’s economy. He said the areas which fall under their custodianship, must be seen as sites for economic development and not as sites of degradation or underdevelopment.

"For decades the colonial authorities and the Apartheid regime sought to drain our rural areas of their economic potential. First they dispossessed us of our land, dispossessed us of our assets and having done so, injected poverty into our livelihoods. Thereafter drove us into their mines, into their farms to go and work for them," said Ramaphosa.

He said this was economic genocide.

He said the opportunity was now to bring those areas which had been drained of its economic potential, to life. He said some of the traditional leaders lived in areas with "huge resources", scenic beauty and an attractive culture, and that these areas can be utilised for tourism, development and industrialisation.

Ramaphosa urged leaders to be at the forefront of the struggle to end violence against women.

"There is nothing in our culture, in our traditions, in our beliefs that permits the denigration, abuse, rape or murder of women. There is nothing in our history, in our ancestry, in our communal identity that permits the abuse and exploitation of children," Ramaphosa said.

He said a nation that destroys its children, destroys its future and shames its ancestors.