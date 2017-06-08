The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM)‚ one of the largest unions affiliated to federation Cosatu‚ has called on President Jacob Zuma to step down and has endorsed ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa as Zuma’s successor.

NUM president Piet Matosa said the union’s national executive committee had decided that Ramaphosa should be the next ANC president‚ come the party’s December elective congress.

Speaking at the first day of the union’s two-day central committee meeting in Pretoria on Thursday‚ he called on the committee to endorse this decision and ensure that Ramaphosa’s campaign was a success.

"This is the message we must take to our branches and that of the ANC. The deputy president of the ANC has always succeeded the president of the ANC. We want someone who brings hope that the ANC can be rescued from the current challenges. With this call we shall be condemning the brazen unusual tendencies and the corporate capture of the South African democratic state. Our sovereignty is not for sale‚" he said.