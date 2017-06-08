Easier to recall Zuma after December conference, says Mantashe

President Jacob Zuma may be removed as head of state after the December conference when a new leader of the ANC will be chosen, says secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

Zuma has survived calls to resign from sections of the ANC in recent months following a string of corruption scandals, waning public support and economic instability caused by a Cabinet reshuffle in March.

Zuma can remain president until the election in 2019, but senior ANC sources opposed to him said they would push for his removal as head of state shortly after he stepped down as party leader in December.

The ANC’s top leadership, including Mantashe, have been critical of some Zuma decisions, but have not publicly backed proposals to remove him.

Addressing foreign journalists on Wednesday, Mantashe said the ANC was unable to remove Zuma now because of a resolution the party adopted in Polokwane that the president of the ANC should be the party’s presidential candidate.