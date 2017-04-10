BUSINESS DAY TV: We must unite and say Jacob Zuma is bad for SA

John Steenhuisen, the DA’s chief whip, speaks to Business Day TV about today’s countrywide marches and whether they are likely to effect change

BUSINESS DAY TV: Thousands of South Africans stood up and took to the streets today from the small village of Nottingham Road in KwaZulu-Natal to the Sandton business capital, to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, in a spirit of joyous unity they called for Jacob Zuma to quit. On the line now from Durban to give his view on the marches is John Steenhuisen, the chief Whip of the DA.

John welcome, are you happy with the turnout today?

JOHN STEENHUISEN: Yes, we’re delighted with the turnout today, it’s been absolutely amazing and overwhelming to see the number of people that have come out and also the diversity of the crowds. People across the political spectrum, across civil society, across religious groupings coming together and standing together, I think for the first time that we’ve seen in post-1994 SA.

BDTV: Yes it really felt as if we were back in the days of the birth of the rainbow nation but with everything going on, some people are wondering that, is this the death of the rainbow nation actually?

JS: No, I don’t think it is, precisely the opposite. Whenever change has happened in SA and positive change has happened it’s when people, ordinary South Africans, have come together in great numbers to express themselves and to say that we need change. I think that we saw the same belief to the pre-1994 democratic elections and the change that had to happen in SA. It only came when ordinary South Africans stood up and said enough is enough and that we need to have change to move our country forward.

BDTV: How are you going to harness the good and positive energy that was created today?

JS: I certainly think today, and it’s something that I shared with the people of the Durban march, has to be the beginning of something, it mustn’t be an end of itself, the marches. It has to be a new movement across the country where ordinary South Africans stand up regardless of their political affiliations, regardless of religious affiliation and no matter where they’ve been before, where they’re going, to stand up and say enough is enough, we need to put SA first, we need to put our country on the right track and that we need to get rid of people in government who are putting themselves ahead of the interests of the nation and interests of the people of SA.

BDTV: But practically, so the people who marched around the country today, what should they be doing next?

JS: What they should be doing next is the first port of call; is making sure that they make contact with as many MPs as they can in the coming 12 days ahead of the no confidence vote and letting those MPs know how they feel about the motion of no confidence and how they would like them to vote. I think that the MPs, regardless of the type of system that we have in SA, are public representatives and they should be in that parliament representing the people.

So the people must put pressure on their public representatives to make sure they cast their votes in a no confidence vote in the way that they want them to do. So that’s the first practical step and then we’ve got to do what Pravin Gordhan said the other day, we’ve got to organise, we’ve got to mobilise and we’ve got to get people organised on the streets of SA on a regular basis, and say that enough is enough. We’ve got to put pressure on the role of authority and make sure that there are consequences ….

BDTV: Okay so you are tabling the no confidence motion on April 18, you’ve done a number of these … what are you hoping to achieve and why would this one be any different?

JS: I don’t think it’s the end of it but I certainly do feel that the courts have said these motions of no confidence are good for our democratic hygiene and they are mechanisms for holding the Executive accountable. But I think that this one is very different because for the very first time you are seeing a fracturing within the ruling party alliance, with the words of Mr Pravin Gordhan, Jeremy Cronin and others — Kgalema Motlanthe — coming out today, saying that it wouldn’t be wrong for ANC MPs to vote in favour of the motion of no confidence.

I think that’s the first time you’re seeing a confluence of people within and without the ANC, civil society, religious bodies, coming together united around a single point and that’s what makes this different. It’s not just simply a DA motion. This is a motion that’s been put forward on behalf of the people of SA and it’s one they’re completely interested in as well.

BDTV: Okay but some would say that it’s actually better to have Jacob Zuma in because there’s a power vacuum and if they had to make a change now SA would be in a worse state?

JS: I don’t buy that argument at all. I think that Jacob Zuma is bad for SA, he is bad for our economy and he’s toxic for the 8.9-million South Africans who don’t have the dignity of work. I think that’s what you’re going to see as a result of the ratings downgrade through his selfish and short-sighted action around removing yet another finance minister under dubious circumstances, as more and more people joining the ranks of the unemployed in SA and that could never be good for our economy.

Look Jacob Zuma is the DA’s best recruiter, he is our best fund raiser and he’s our best vote-winner but there comes a time when you’ve got to do what’s right for the country and we need to stand together and say Jacob Zuma is bad for SA, and we need to make sure we’re doing the right thing and making sure that he steps aside or is removed and so that we can close the chapter on the Zuma years and start writing a new chapter in SA.

BDTV: Okay so this week we saw Cyril Ramaphosa, Gwede Mantashe and Cosatu all eat humble pie and apologise — what happened?

JS: I think you’ve seen people who should be standing up, the good people in the ANC who should be standing up, completely folding and … there are a lot of South Africans very disappointed in Mr Ramaphosa. What’s very clear, certainly from Wednesday is that we have a President who can’t count and a Deputy President now who doesn’t count. He’s completely ruled himself out of the race and more and more South Africans are starting to see that Mr Ramaphosa is not the answer to SA’s problems, and that’s no reflection of him more than anything else.

BDTV: But what do you think could have been said to make three powerful people change their minds in a couple of days?

JS: I certainly think that good people standing up within the ANC, and saying to the President enough is enough and his stepping aside would have set the scene for a far more dramatic event in the House. If one looks back at what happened in the last days of Margaret Thatcher’s rule of Great Britain, it was her own people like Geoffrey Howe, who stood up in the House and repudiated her and repudiated what she was doing vocally and publicly. It’s what made the difference, it forced her government to fall and forced her out. And that’s exactly what we should be seeing now. We should be seeing good people in the ANC standing up and saying, we’re putting our party, we’re putting our country and we’re putting our Constitution ahead of the interests of a single man.

BDTV: Okay we’re out of time but have to get a quick comment from you, we’ve just had this downgrade from Fitch, your view?

JS: Yes, devastating news and a very cruel blow for SA, but certainly inevitable given the irrational behaviour of the President over the last fortnight and we’re starting to reap the whirlwind of that. I think these ratings downgrades, contrary to what the finance minister says, are not a short term thing. An average of seven years for economies similar to ours to regain those ratings, so very serious consequences and it’s going to hurt the poorest of South Africans the hardest.

Government’s fiscal envelopes are going to tighten even more, there’ll be less money to be able to spend on the social package and very bad news for poor South Africans, very bad news for the unemployed South Africans.

BDTV: Yes and its very bad news for every single one of us.