BUSINESS DAY TV: Aim is to have a fully functional test environment by July

BUSINESS DAY TV: SA’s soon to welcome its third new stock exchange with A2X Markets having been awarded its licence by the FSB today. The exchange plans to take the JSE head-on, competing directly and targeting top 40 companies, and Kevin Brady, CEO of A2X, joins us in the studio now.

Kevin … did you think you’d be back in our studios so soon? The licence being awarded today, how much of a surprise did it come as?

KEVIN BRADY: We’ve obviously been working towards this for two-and-a-half years, so it’s wonderful that we have been issued a licence and obviously we’re very excited. The fact that we had good news in terms of African Rainbow Capital taking a stake in us and then shortly after that being granted the licence is wonderful. But it’s been a long uphill battle.

BDTV: Absolutely, this application for the licence was put in in May 2015, so it has been a long time coming. Let’s take the year as a step back here for those who are just getting to grips with what A2X Markets is, you’re competing directly with the JSE but one assumes that you’ve got still a lot of muscle and credibility to build, is that why you’re setting up as a secondary listings platform first?

KB: One hundred percent, so just to … it depends on one’s model. So we looked internationally to see how in other jurisdictions’ secondary markets have come in. Now it’s difficult obviously to start an exchange and try and build it one listing at a time. We’re already 130 years behind the JSE.

So what we’ve seen internationally, what you do is you bring the latest technology, the latest management techniques — yes, you need good backers — and you target the top 40, the 60 issuers and you put a good value proposition to them as to why they should secondary list on your market.

BDTV: And part of the value proposition you have put forward is that you’re cutting end to end transacting costs by about 40% in comparison to the JSE. What kind of response have you received so far?

KB: In terms of attracting brokers or who fit in as authorised users that is one of our key propositions, to be able to provide them an efficient platform and a material reduction in price. And that’s obviously very welcoming to them, and we’ve had a lot of support along the way.

BDTV: Yes let’s take a look at African Rainbow Capital (ARC), is it now looking at a secondary listing on A2X Markets?

KB: Obviously we would hope so given they are one of our key shareholders but we’ve just got our licence, we’ve got a six-month implementation period and we’ve got a lot of work to do and a lot of work streams and one of them is obviously lining up a good 10 to 15 quality companies to secondary list on A2X.

BDTV: Absolutely and many are going to be looking to see whether ARC is going to be putting its money where its mouth is. Listing aside though when it comes to that stake in the business, does this see ARC now lift that stake to 25% because it has been given that option right?

KB: That is correct so ARC took a 20% stake in us and part of the deal involved them having an option to increase that to 25% post the issuing of the licence, so ARC now sit in the position where within a certain period of time, they have the option of taking it up to 25%.

BDTV: Is that at the same price tag that the 20% stake came at because one assumes buying ahead of the licence being granted comes at a lower price tag?

KB: We obviously don’t want to talk commercials but in terms of yes, obviously there’s a value differential between pre-licence and post-licence, the risk factor ahead of the license is always going to be much greater.

BDTV: How do you value a stake in a business like this?

KB: It’s tricky. It was quite a long process, what I would say is that in all negotiations, one has a view as to what something is worth and you can look at various mechanisms, but as a start-up without an income stream as yet but only one further down the line, it is difficult. But I’m comfortable to say the negotiations went well and in all negotiations everyone is going to give a little bit and we all land up at a number where we’re kind of a little bit unhappy.

BDTV: A little bit unhappy, okay … as we said earlier you applied for this exchange licence in May 2015 and that’s given you quite a bit of time to get your ducks in a row. So when are you targeting going live?

KB: Yes, we’ve got a detailed blueprint and we’ve got a six-month timeline to implement. We’d like to have a fully functional test environment for brokers to go and test on by July and we’ve targeted the last quarter to go live. And we think that’s very achievable, although we have a detailed plan there will be lessons along the way.

BDTV: With the FSB having granted the licence, are there specific boxes that need to be ticked within a certain time frame?

KB: The licence does come with some terms ….

BDTV: Are many of them onerous?

KB: In terms of, we feel that the terms that have been put with the licence are very fair and we have no issues with them and all are very achievable. So yes we’re very comfortable with the licence and the terms that we’ve received.