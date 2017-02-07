‘Herman Mashaba wants to fire senior officials who served in ANC-led councils’
On Tuesday, the ANC in Johannesburg alleged that the city’s mayor, Herman Mashaba, had insisted that City Power’s board be dissolved on the basis that it defied an instruction he had given.
The party said Mashaba had instructed the board to suspend the utility’s MD, Sicelo Xulu, and threatened to dissolve the board if this did not happen.
"On Monday, February 6 2017, Mashaba instructed the new Joburg city manager, Ndivho Lukhwareni, to dissolve the City Power board," said ANC Johannesburg spokesperson Jolidee Matongo.
"The decision to dissolve the board was resisted by the city manager, who is now under pressure from the Donald Trump-like totalitarian tendencies of Mashaba."
Mashaba’s office on Tuesday said it would not discuss internal city and employee relationships.
The ANC also accused Mashaba of putting pressure on the boards of the city’s agencies to fire senior managers, because they were employed by the previous ANC administration.
The City of Johannesburg owns 12 entities, including City Power, the Johannesburg Development Agency, the Johannesburg Social Housing Company, Metrobus, the Johannesburg Roads Agency, Johannesburg Water and the Johannesburg Property Company.
In January, Mashaba moved to bring the city’s agencies under the metro’s authority, in an apparent about-turn from his promise in the run-up to the 2016 local government elections.
In a statement at the time, Mashaba took aim at the boards of entities belonging to the city, pledging to make savings of at least R18m from the salaries of nonexecutive board members alone. However, the proposed changes were aimed at fostering accountability.
Mashaba gave assurances that no jobs would be lost in the proposed restructuring.
The ANC also accused Mashaba of having ulterior motives regarding his interest in tenders at City Power.
Mashaba’s office, in response, said the mayor found it telling that the ANC would take interest in the investigations into tenders at City Power.
"We regard the ANC’s interest in the city’s investigation particularly interesting, and it gives credence to the idea that where there is smoke there is fire. The fact that this makes the ANC so uncomfortable is very telling," Mashaba’s office said.
Please login or register to comment.