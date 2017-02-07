‘Herman Mashaba wants to fire senior officials who served in ANC-led councils’

On Tuesday, the ANC in Johannesburg alleged that the city’s mayor, Herman Mashaba, had insisted that City Power’s board be dissolved on the basis that it defied an instruction he had given.

The party said Mashaba had instructed the board to suspend the utility’s MD, Sicelo Xulu, and threatened to dissolve the board if this did not happen.

"On Monday, February 6 2017, Mashaba instructed the new Joburg city manager, Ndivho Lukhwareni, to dissolve the City Power board," said ANC Johannesburg spokesperson Jolidee Matongo.

"The decision to dissolve the board was resisted by the city manager, who is now under pressure from the Donald Trump-like totalitarian tendencies of Mashaba."

Mashaba’s office on Tuesday said it would not discuss internal city and employee relationships.