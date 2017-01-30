Crumbling municipal entities lack oversight, transparency and action

Municipal-owned entities in SA are overseen by an extensive array of governance legislation, regulations and codes, yet are often engulfed in corruption, mismanagement and inefficiencies.

So dysfunctional are many of the cities’ municipal-owned entities that late last year, Johannesburg’s new DA mayor, Herman Mashaba, threatened to close the lot of them in exasperation and incorporate their staff into the public service.

The irony is that the rationale for a municipal-owned entity is for it to be an alternative way of delivering public services that is supposedly more efficient and more profitable than traditional public services.