Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Voting for starvation

27 March 2024 - 14:44
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Yacoob Abba Omar writes that “President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has had to ensure the sheer survival, through an ever-widening social net, of South Africans,” (“Melange of manifestos, but no easy walk to economic freedom,” March 27).

And whose fault is it that our citizens are nearly starving? Just in case other people have emulated the author and also been asleep for 30 years, it’s the criminal, incompetent ANC’s fault, capacitated by mindless citizens voting for their own starvation.

Until that changes, nothing changes.

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE

