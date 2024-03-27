Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unholy list system

27 March 2024 - 14:11
I refer to David Lewis’ most recent column (“Cadre deployment debate generating more heat than light,” March 27).

The main issue with SA’s democracy is not just cadre deployment but the “list system”, which was an accommodation reached at Codesa.

In terms of this system, you get to vote for a party and not a person, and the associated shenanigans over who gets to be on these lists means they are simply a vector for corruption, incompetence and mismanagement.

As a result of the list system, we get ideology, incompetence and greed rule (cadre deployment) instead of competence and good governance. The only solution is further electoral reform and for SA to do away with the unholy list system.

Sibusiso Dube
Via BusinessLIVE

