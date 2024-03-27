The main issue with SA’s democracy is not just cadre deployment but the “list system”, which was an accommodation reached at Codesa.
In terms of this system, you get to vote for a party and not a person, and the associated shenanigans over who gets to be on these lists means they are simply a vector for corruption, incompetence and mismanagement.
As a result of the list system, we get ideology, incompetence and greed rule (cadre deployment) instead of competence and good governance. The only solution is further electoral reform and for SA to do away with the unholy list system.
Sibusiso Dube Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Unholy list system
I refer to David Lewis’ most recent column (“Cadre deployment debate generating more heat than light,” March 27).
The main issue with SA’s democracy is not just cadre deployment but the “list system”, which was an accommodation reached at Codesa.
In terms of this system, you get to vote for a party and not a person, and the associated shenanigans over who gets to be on these lists means they are simply a vector for corruption, incompetence and mismanagement.
As a result of the list system, we get ideology, incompetence and greed rule (cadre deployment) instead of competence and good governance. The only solution is further electoral reform and for SA to do away with the unholy list system.
Sibusiso Dube
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Opposition candidate leads in Senegal presidential poll
EDITORIAL: Russia under attack
MPs pass law to reverse Zuma era’s ‘intelligence evils’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.