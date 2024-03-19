Putin cements grip on power

Russian incumbent President Vladimir Putin, who was declared winner of the presidential election by the country's electoral commission, is seen on a screen on the stage in Red Square in central Moscow on March 18 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
President Vladimir Putin won a record post-Soviet landslide in Russia’s election on Sunday, cementing his already tight grip on power in a victory he said showed Moscow had been right to stand up to the West and send its troops into Ukraine.
Putin, a former KGB lieutenant-colonel who first rose to power in 1999, made it clear that the result should send a message to the West that its leaders will have to reckon with an emboldened Russia, whether in war or in peace, for many more years to come.
The outcome means Putin, 71, is set to embark on a new six-year term that will see him overtake Josef Stalin and become Russia’s longest-serving leader for more than 200 years if he completes it.
Putin won re-election with 87.28% of the vote, figures published by the country’s electoral commission showed, with all the votes counted.
Communist candidate Nikolai Kharitonov finished second with just under 4%, newcomer Vladislav Davankov third, and ultra-nationalist Leonid Slutsky fourth, partial results suggested.
Putin told supporters in a victory speech in Moscow that he would prioritise resolving tasks associated with what he called Russia’s "special military operation" in Ukraine and would strengthen the Russian military.
"We have many tasks ahead. But when we are consolidated — no matter who wants to intimidate us, suppress us — nobody has ever succeeded in history, they have not succeeded now, and they will not succeed ever in the future," Putin said.
Supporters chanted "Putin, Putin, Putin" when he appeared on stage and "Russia, Russia, Russia" after he had delivered his acceptance speech.
Inspired by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in an Arctic prison last month, thousands of opponents protested at noon against Putin at polling stations inside Russia and abroad.
Putin told reporters he regarded the election as democratic and said the Navalny-inspired protest against him had had no effect on the outcome.
In his first comments on his death, he also said that Navalny’s passing had been a "sad event" and confirmed that he had been ready to do a prisoner swap involving the opposition politician.
When asked by NBC, a US TV network, whether his re-election was democratic, Putin criticised the US political and judicial systems.
"The whole world is laughing at what is happening (in the US)," he said. "This is just a disaster, not a democracy."
"Is it democratic to use administrative resources to attack one of the candidates for the presidency of the United States, using the judiciary among other things?" he asked, making an apparent reference to four criminal cases against Republican candidate Donald Trump.
While Putin’s re-election was not in doubt given his control over Russia and the absence of any real challengers, the former KGB spy had wanted to show he had the overwhelming support of Russians.
Nationwide turnout was 74.22% when polls closed, election officials said, surpassing 2018 levels of 67.5%.
There was no independent tally of how many of Russia’s 114-million voters took part in the opposition demonstrations, amid tight security involving tens of thousands of police and security officials.
At least 74 people were arrested on Sunday across Russia, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors crackdowns on dissent.
Over the previous two days, there were scattered incidents of protest as some Russians set fire to voting booths or poured green dye into ballot boxes. Opponents posted pictures of ballots spoiled with slogans insulting Putin.
But Navalny’s death has left the opposition deprived of its most formidable leader, and other major opposition figures are abroad, in jail or dead.
