Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi during the announcement of 2023 matric results in Johannesburg. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The call by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi for one exam for all matriculants is misplaced and unfortunate. Academic freedom and freedom of consumer choice are enshrined in our constitution. Is Lesufi’s next step going to be to call for all universities to write the same papers?
Maths was previously divided into two papers, standard and higher grade. People have different IQs. There are different professions for this reason.
The department of basic education collapsed standard and higher grade maths into one paper, which leading universities in the country have concluded is at the standard grade level. That is similar to the difference in the standard between Independent Examinations Board (IEB) maths and National Senior Certificate maths.
In South Korea the problem was addressed by increasing the time allocated to teach maths at schools. The results were astonishing — maths performance improved significantly.
Education is crucial in the economic development of a country. A skilled workforce and top professionals are essential for a strong economy, as illustrated by the South Korean economy.
Lesufi should call for the reinstatement of the grade 10 external exams to ensure grade 12 students are adequately prepared for their final exams.
In some IEB schools the majority of pupils are now black. Their parents are not necessarily rich, but are sacrificing their income to escape the dysfunctional educational system in the townships.
Lesufi should identify gifted black learners at primary schools and persuade the government to enrol them at IEB schools. This could be the single most important step in alleviating poverty in the black community.
Jeffrey Mothuloe Via email
LETTER: ‘One country, one exam’ dooms all
A better to approach is to identify gifted black learners and enrol them at independent schools
Jeffrey Mothuloe
Via email
