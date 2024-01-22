The ANC needs to get its facts straight. The DA’s Provincial Powers Bill aims to devolve certain powers to the Western Cape to build on the province’s record of success and deliver better services to all who live in the province. It has nothing to do with separation.
The Provincial Powers Bill falls within the legislative competence of the Western Cape provincial parliament, as well as schedules 4 and 5 of the constitution.
The ANC national government continues to fail South Africans, and the DA’s Western Cape Provincial Powers Bill seeks additional powers to protect the province and its residents against these failures. It could also serve as a blueprint for other provinces to deliver better service to their residents.
It has become clear that the ANC government is simply incapable of carrying out its responsibilities to the people of SA. Its incompetence and corruption have collapsed service delivery across the country.
We are prepared to help the national government, but they need to give us the powers to do so. I call on all residents of the Western Cape to make their voices heard by registering to vote on February 3 and 4, the final registration weekend.
This year’s elections are a watershed moment for our nation. It is our chance to get the ANC out nationally and keep the Western Cape DA.
Thulani Dasa DA activist, Khayelitsha
LETTER: What the Provincial Powers Bill aims to achieve
The model proposed is no scheme for separation, just for better service delivery
Thulani Dasa
DA activist, Khayelitsha
